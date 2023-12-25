Should be a great Christmas treat for Giants and NFL fans!

With all the injury report ahead of NFL's Christmas day slate, New York Giants fans received some good news. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Monday morning that Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence could suit up in what should be a highly-anticipated Christmas Day matchup against Travis Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Meanwhile, for the #Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence is expected to play against the #Eagles. He logged one limited practice last week, so he might not be a full go but we’ll see plenty of him vs. Jason Kelce today.”

Lawrence was listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of the Giants' first Christmas day game in franchise history. The 26-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks now. He did participate in practice on Saturday for the first time this week, though on a limited basis. Nonetheless, it seems like Lawrence is making solid progress to remain on the field for the Giants.

Despite the nagging hamstring injury, Lawrence has only missed one game for New York this season — Week 12 during the Giants' 10-7 victory over the New England Patriots.

With the former Clemson standout reportedly ready to go, this should be a nice Christmas treat for NFL fans. Lawrence tops the list as the highest-graded NFL defender on Pro-Football Focus. Meanwhile, Kelce, who is a bit undersized for his position, is one of the best centers in the league.