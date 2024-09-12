The New York Giants had a terrible start to the 2024 NFL season, losing 28-6 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, but interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence once again showcased why he is one of the premiere defensive players in the league, and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had some high praise for the defensive lineman ahead of their matchup with the Giants in Week 2.

“Now that Donald is gone he's as much a problem as anybody in the league,” Kliff Kingsbury said, via John Keim of ESPN. “Him and Maxx Crosby are probably the two most disruptive d-lineman in the league; Chris Jones is another. When [Dexter Lawrence] goes head up on your center it's like, ‘Good luck.'”

This is a pivotal matchup for both teams, as both sit at 0-1 after blowout losses in Week 1. The Giants' defensive line headlined by Lawrence has given the Commanders trouble in the past, and it added Brian Burns on the edge this offseason, while Kayvon Thibodeaux has had some of the best games of his career against Washington as well.

This will be a big early test for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, as the Commanders offensive line is not great, and opportunities for Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux should be there. However, the Giants' secondary can be taken advantage of, so there should be opportunities for Daniels to make plays as well.

Kingsbury will try to come up with a plan to slow down the Giants' defensive line and come away with a win.

Giants have a unicorn in Dexter Lawrence

Due to the Giants not being a contending team, Lawrence might not get the credit that other stars do around the league, but he truly is a unique player. Lawrence plays the nose tackle position the majority of the time for the Giants, and when looking at pass rush metrics, he often out produces edge rushers around the league, which is unheard of.

Lawrence came away from Sunday's game against the Vikings with one sack and five hurries for six total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Taking everything into account, Kingsbury's claim that Lawrence is in the same category as Maxx Crosby and Chris Jones is a reasonable one.

The Giants have a true superstar on the defensive side of the ball, and he is locked into a contract through 2028, so hopefully they can build a competitive team in the next few years to take advantage of having this caliber of player.