‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season

Daniel Jones’ time with the New York Giants is running out. The infamous quarterback will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Considering his performance in the last few years, it’ll take a gargantuan effort to convince the new regime to keep him on the team.

The Daniel Jones redemption tour started off on the right foot, at the very least. The Giants quarterback had himself a solid run in the offseason. However, new general manager Joe Schoen reminded everyone that players aren’t graded for their preseason. They need to results once the season actually starts. (via ProFootballTalk)

Giants GM: “So, I think Daniel’s in a good place. I’m happy where he is. But again, we all know everybody’s got to go perform on Sundays, and that’s when the evaluations will really start.”

Jones’ first few seasons with the Giants ranged from mediocre to downright awful. At his best, the quarterback can be a solid signal-caller for the team. However, more often than not, his issues would rear their ugly heads. Whether it’s a bad case of the fumbles or questionable decision-making, Jones has often disappointed fans more than he impressed them.

The Giants are hoping that a coaching change will bring about the improvements for Daniel Jones. Brian Daboll found success in transforming a project like Josh Allen into an elite player. If Jones doesn’t show any signs of improvement, though… his time as a starter in New York might come soon. We’ll see how he pans out in the 2022 season.