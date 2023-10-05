With an offensive line that is both injured and unproductive, the New York Giants turned to an unlikely source as they look to bolster that area of the roster ahead of a Week 5 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins.

The Giants worked out offensive tackle Jamarco Jones on Thursday, per ESPN's Field Yates. Jones was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in 36 games with the team from 2019-2021, starting seven of them, all at tackle.

More recently, he was signed by the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 offseason. But his time with the team was unproductive, to say the least. Jones hit the injured reserve for Tennessee in September of that year before having appeared in a game.

This offseason, Jones appeared to be in line to play a significant role on the Titans' o-line, even getting reps with the starters during training camp. But after being involved in several fights during camp, Tennessee cut Jones in August of 2023 without having appeared in a game for the franchise.

Ringing up Jones illustrates the Giants' need for reinforcements in the trenches. Big Blue's injury report released on Thursday painted a dire picture. OT Andrew Thomas, OG Shane Lemieux, and C John Michael Schmitz were all listed as “did not participate in practice”, while OT Evan Neal was “limited.”

QB Daniel Jones can attest to how badly the Giants need help along the offensive line. The quarterback was sacked 10 times by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in a 24-3 Seahawks win. When he wasn't on the ground, Jones was frequently running for his life and dodging pass rushers.

Whether the Giants need another combative persona in the offensive line room is up for debate. But at this point, live bodies seem to be the only requirement for a tryout.