San Francisco Giants president Farhan Zaidi pushed back on the narrative that he pushed manager Bruce Bochy out.

After the Texas Rangers won the World Series with manager Bruce Bochy leading them, there was a narrative among San Francisco Giants fans that the team made a mistake letting him go, and president Farhan Zaidi specifically caught criticism for what is perceived as pushing him out. Farhan Zaidi vehemently shut down the idea that he pushed Bruce Bochy out of the Giants organization after 2019.

“I almost now look back and say, like, ‘Should I have lied on the tracks and tried getting him to stay?'” Zaidi said, via Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. “It just didn't even seem like it was an option at the time. It almost seemed disrespectful for me to try to talk him out of something that at the time he felt like doing.”

Bochy faced contract questions ahead of the 2019 season, and Zaidi was hired in 2018. Ahead of the 2019 season, he decided that he would step down after the campaign. Zaidi said he was not in the loop until after others in the organization knew.

“It wasn't even (expressed) to me,” Zaidi said, via Baggarly. “He told (CEO) Larry (Baer) and people he had relationships with, and I was looped in at the appropriate time. And that was that. He formally announced it in spring training. So our relationship that year was with the understanding that he wanted to step away. We'd been a bad team for a couple of years. I think that weighed on him. His health situation weighed on him. Again, I really enjoyed my year with Boch. I can't speak for him, but we got along really well.”

Now, Zaidi and the Giants have Bob Melvin as manager after dismissing Gabe Kapler this season. Bochy will try to bring the Rangers back to another World Series in 2024.