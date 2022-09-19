Giants sign former Pro Bowl linebacker to practice squad

Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants have signed a familiar face.

Veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith has re-signed with the Giants after appearing in four games with the team last season.

A new LB for the #Giants, as Jaylon Smith rejoins them. https://t.co/UpY6EH65Yb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

The Giants are set to take on the Cowboys in a heated Monday night football matchup. When the Giants brought in Smith last season, it was also in a week that they were set to take on the Cowboys.

Smith spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Cowboys. During that time, he appeared in 68 games. He served as a central part of their defense, recording 498 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and nine sacks.

Last season, Smith appeared in four games for the Giants. He recorded 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

At the moment, the Giants’ linebacker core is the weakest piece of their defense. The secondary is led by Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, and Adoree’ Jackson. The defensive front is held down by Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. And sometime in the near future, the pass-rushing duo of Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux will make their season debuts.

The only area lacking star power is the linebackers. With the release of Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro are serving as the starters.

Even with his struggles in the past, Smith could instantly be an upgrade for this defense.

With the Giants currently sitting at 2-0, they could be in line for a solid season. By solidifying the defense, they could end up being a threat in the NFC.