With New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning seemingly nearing the end of his career, questions have been raised regarding his Hall of Fame resume. It seems Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice is skeptical about his bid.

Rice had no issue with pegging New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. However, he said during an appearance on the “Joe, Lo & Dibs” show on 95.7 The Game that Manning’s status is still up in the air:

“I would think that Drew Brees is going to be a shoo-in,” Rice said. “Eli? There’s a chance of him getting in, but I’m not going to say he’s a true Hall of Famer.”

Although Rice’s comments certainly do not do much to help Manning’s bid, there is still certainly plenty of truth to them. There is no question that Brees will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when all is said and done. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Manning.

His claim to the Hall of Fame begins with his two Super Bowl rings. The championships are amplified by his two MVP performances against the New England Patriots both times. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are widely considered the greatest head coach-quarterback duo in NFL history. The fact that he was able to lead the Giants to victory twice will certainly carry plenty of weight.

However, one cannot deny that Manning’s performance fluctuated massively throughout his career. Furthermore, His struggles over the last two years have only damaged his bid to be enshrined considering how his consistency and longevity pale in comparison to what Brees has been able to do. Although he may not be considered a first-ballot Hall of Famer, his legacy could be enough to land him in Canton one day.