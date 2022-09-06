Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1

New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.

Thibodeaux’s Week 1 status remains very up in the air. The Giants star suffered a sprained MCL during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals after he was the victim of a low block. He’s been in recovery mode ever since, but made his first return to practice on Tuesday.

With less than a week until the regular season kicks off, Thibodeaux is truly up against the clock when it comes to his Week 1 status. Tuesday’s update was a step in the right direction, and the Giants will hope the rookie EDGE rusher continues to take positive strides throughout the week as he builds up to hopefully take the field on Sunday.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon. The first-rounder battled played three years in Eugene, featuring in 30 games and recording 84 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He’s listed as the Giants’ starting weakside linebacker on the depth chart, ahead of backup Tomon Fox.