Kayvon Thibodeaux and the New York Giants have had a roller coaster of a first two games of the 2023 season. Initially losing the season-long scoreboard 60-0, the Giants rebounded for a shocking comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday; however, that didn't stop fans from being critical of Thibodeaux's perceived struggles on the defensive end of the football.

Thibodeaux, a linebacker, finished the Cardinals game with zero tackles, leading some fans to worry that the high draft pick may not have been worth the investment.

However, Thibodeaux is now firing back at some of the doubters.

He recently noted that during the Arizona win, he “was on the backside a lot of those plays,” per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Thibodeaux also mentioned that there are a lot of “social media GMs” who are quick to criticize players.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is just beginning his second year in the NFL after being drafted by the Giants in 2022. One of the top high school recruits in the country, Thibodeaux spent his college career with the Oregon Ducks before going fifth overall to New York.

He was part of a Giants defense that had a surprisingly upstart 2022 campaign, helping the team return to the NFL Playoffs and knock off the Minnesota Vikings in the first round when they got there.

The first six quarters to this current season couldn't have gone much worse for New York; however, the team showed impressive resiliency during their 20-point comeback in Arizona. The Giants will look to surpass the .500 mark when they take on the San Francisco Giants on Thursday Night Football September 21.