Kayvon Thibodeaux’s final status for Week 2 vs. Panthers will not make Giants fans happy

The New York Giants are riding high after winning their season opener. As they welcome the Carolina Panthers to town for their home opener, they will look to start 2-0. Unfortunately, they will not have rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to help them.

After previously being listed as doubtful to play against the Panthers, Thibodeaux is now officially out, according to the team website’s managing editor, Dan Salomone. He is one of several inactive players for the Giants.

GIANTS INACTIVES VS. PANTHERS: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

DB Jason Pinnock

DB Aaron Robinson

DB Nick McCloud

OLB Azeez Ojulari

Although exercising caution with the rookie is completely understandable, Giants fans are eager to see Kayvon Thibodeaux on the field in the regular season. The fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has the potential to be a game-changer off the edge, which New York desperately needs.

In the preseason, Thibodeau suffered a sprained MCL on a cut block from Thaddeus Moss of the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit has knocked him out for a few weeks now. His mindset about the play and his recovery is very positive, though. He explained to reporters that the play wasn’t dirty and that he simply has to focus on getting himself better.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and fellow edge rusher Azeez Ojulari will be sidelined, as will cornerback Aaron Robinson. The Giants defense might be tested pretty well against Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers offense without two key edge rusgerss. Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is also out.