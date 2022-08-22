New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeux suffered a scary knee injury on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he quickly erased the worries of the fans after the game.

The 21-year-old outside linebacker was spotted walking just fine inside the MetLife Stadium, during which Jordan Raanan of ESPN asked him about his condition. Thibodeux didn’t go into detail as he walked past the reporter, but he did say he is doing “good.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux: “I’m good. … We’re good. Good news.” Would be collective sigh of relief for Giants. pic.twitter.com/1824Ia7FFK — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 22, 2022

Initial reports on his injury were also largely positive, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network highlighting the belief that he dodged a significant injury. For what it’s worth, Kayvon Thibodeux was able to stay on the sidelines with the Giants and was even smiling while talking to his teammates following the injury, so that was already a positive sign.

Thibodeux sustained the injury after a cut block from Bengals tight end Thad Moss. The hit sparked a lot of angry reactions, with many calling it a “dirty” play on Moss’ part. After all, fans and experts alike don’t think the hit was necessary based on how the play was going.

Of course Thibodeux is not out of the woods just yet. According to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, the youngster will undergo more testing to determine the extent of his injury. That is likely only a precautionary measure to make sure nothing is wrong on Thibodeaux’s knee, so hopes are high he won’t need to be sidelined or miss time due to the issue.