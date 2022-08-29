Kenny Golladay’s cryptic gesture adds intrigue to WR status ahead of final roster cut

The New York Giants are about to trim down further their roster size to just 53 players, with the 2022 NFL preseason over and the 2022 NFL regular season just less than a couple of weeks away. Among the most interesting figures to monitor ahead of the roster cut is Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, whose stint with the team has been an utter disappointment, thus far. While Golladay is definitely a talented downfield target, his ability to stay healthy as well as his consistency have always been big question marks.

Kenny Golladay was asked about his thoughts following the Giants’ 31-27 road loss to the New York Jets in the preseason finale Sunday, but opted not to say anything.

Via Pat Leonard of the Daily News:

“Golladay politely declined comment while leaving the locker room after the game. And he didn’t break stride when he was asked if he was surprised he’d been asked to play in the game.”

The hulking wideout saw very limited action in the Jets game in which he failed to pull down the only target he saw in that contest. All told, Kenny Golladay appeared in just 51 snaps in the preseason. Giants head coach Brian Daboll sounded far from being definitive about Golladay’s chances of making the final roster cut when asked about it, perhaps adding even more nervous energy on the part of the 6-4 wideout out of the former Northern Illinois Huskies star.

The Giants inked Kenny Golladay to a four-year deal worth $72 million in 2021, a contract many consider among the worst in the league.