Kenny Golladay’s knee injury diagnosis just the latest setback for embattled former Giants star

To say that Kenny Golladay has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season with the New York Giants is a massive understatement. It’s as if Golladay has been trapped in the Murphy’s Law vortex. Not only has he seen his role dwindle amid a lack of playing time, he also suffered a massive injury diagnosis that turns his fortunes from bad to worse.

According to Ian Rapoport, Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain during the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears back in Sunday, and is expected to miss the Giants’ London game against the Green Bay Packers.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win over the #Bears and is not expected to make the trip to London, source said. A short-handed position group gets even more short-handed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

This can only add to Golladay’s frustration, as he’s seen his percentage of offensive snaps played drop precipitously from 75 percent last year, to only 37 this season. Golladay injured his knee despite playing only 42 percent in the Giants’ offensive snaps during the weekend. One can only imagine how infuriating it is to get injured in limited playing time.

Two weeks ago, Kenny Golladay voiced out his displeasure about being phased out of Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive scheme. Despite being paid $18 million this season, he has been targeted by quarterback Daniel Jones a grand total of six times (!) this season, an unusual choice of usage for one of the team’s highest-paid players. This has been a long time coming anyway, as Golladay has seen his targets per game average drop gradually from his Pro Bowl 2019 season.

It’s baffling why they even offered Golladay the extension during the 2021 offseason in the first place if things were to end up like this.

Thus, trade speculation for the 28-year old wide receiver has run rampant, and perhaps Kenny Golladay, if he could make a quick return from injury, could be a good, if costly, reclamation project for teams looking for a wideout with a Pro Bowl-pedigree.