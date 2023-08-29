The San Francisco Giants may have found a budding pitching star in the form of Kyle Harrison. The 22-year-old lefty impressed fans on Monday in just his second career start, as he tossed 6.1 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while fanning 11 hitters in a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. It was also his first career start at Oracle Park.

After the game, San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler had nothing but praises for Harrison, who made sure not to let his friends and family in attendance down.

“It was about as electric a performance as we’ve seen since I’ve been here in San Francisco,” Kapler said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “To do it in front of his family and see the tears up on the big screen was pretty rewarding for all of us. It’s a pretty big moment for everyone involved.”

Making Harrison's appearance against the Reds even more special is the fact the it was just the second time since 2000 that a pitcher had at least 10 strikeouts in the second start of his career. The first one to do it since the turn of the millennium was Los Angeles Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani back in the 2018 MLB regular season. In his first start last week against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road, Harrison was shaky, allowing two earned runs on five hits through 3.1 innings of a 4-3 loss. However, he struck out five Phillies hitters.

The Giants called up Harrison last week, just several days after he celebrated his 22nd birthday on August 12.