LaMonte Wade Jr. has played a major role in the recent surge of the San Francisco Giants, but he was not able to contribute Tuesday night for his team against the San Diego Padres at home after getting scratched just ahead of the contest due to an upper-body issue.

The Giants managed to buck the absence of LaMonte Wade Jr., as they pulled off a 4-3 victory over the Padres to extend San Francisco's undefeated streak to nine games. After the win, it was reported by Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com that Wade will have an MRI test this Wednesday to get a better view of the extent of his injury.

LaMonte Wade Jr. tweaked his side during batting practice and will undergo an MRI exam tomorrow. Ryan Walker will start tomorrow’s bullpen game. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) June 21, 2023

It is possible that the Giants just want to make sure that LaMonte Wade Jr.'s issue is not anything serious. If he is to miss another game, Jonathan Villar could get another start at first base.

Over his last 11 games, Wade has hit .310 with a .423 on-base percentage, and a .452 slugging percentage with a home run, 10 RBI, and nine walks. Overall in the 2023 MLB regular season, Wade is leading all qualified Giants players with a .878 OPS while slashing .280/.415/.463 and hitting nine home runs.

The Giants' torrid run this June has the team shooting up to the second spot in the National League West division. They now have a 41-32 record — just 2.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

LaMonte Wade Jr. signed a one-year contract with the Giants last January worth $1.375 million contract to avoid arbitration. San Francisco has two more years left of team control on him.