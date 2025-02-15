As the San Francisco Giants prepare for the Spring ball, Marco Luciano embraces change as he prepares for the 2025 MLB season with the Giants. Once considered the franchise’s shortstop of the future, Luciano is transitioning to the outfield, a move designed to help him regain his confidence at the plate while contributing defensively in a less demanding role.

Luciano admitted that last season was a struggle. The 23-year-old battled defensive inconsistencies and offensive woes, hitting just .217 with a .590 OPS in 41 games at the major league level. His power, once seen as his greatest asset, failed to materialize as he worked to adjust his approach.

“Last year I was lost, totally lost in the batter’s box,” Luciano said through a team interpreter. “What I worked on this offseason was trying to find myself, find my swing … I think it’s something that happens to every player. Every great player goes through that. You lose yourself and you try to find your rhythm again.”

To reset, Luciano opted out of winter ball and returned to the Dominican Republic, where he worked with trainers to refine his swing and adjust to his new defensive role. He acknowledged that the shift to the outfield initially felt uncomfortable but is growing more natural with increased reps.

Marco Luciano embraces new role with the Giants

“Mentally, I have to accept it and do what’s best for the team,” Luciano said. “They told me that changing positions was going to help the team, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Giants' decision to move Luciano off shortstop became inevitable following the offseason signing of Willy Adames, who is expected to lock down the position for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the team sees promise in Tyler Fitzgerald at second base, further limiting Luciano’s opportunities in the infield.

Scouts have long compared Luciano to Alfonso Soriano, another player who transitioned from the infield to the outfield. The Giants are hopeful that removing the pressures of shortstop will allow Luciano to focus on his hitting and tap into his natural power.

Manager Bob Melvin is eager to see how Luciano adapts. “He tracks the ball well and hits it hard the opposite way. There’s probably more pull power in his game when he’s playing regularly, but he never really had that opportunity with us,” Melvin said. “Obviously, we’d like to see more power, but when you’re not playing often, it’s tough to develop that at the big-league level.”

With a crowded outfield competition this spring, Luciano will need to prove he belongs. The Giants have their starting trio set but lack clear fourth and fifth outfielders. Luis Matos, Grant McCray, Jerar Encarnacion, and Wade Meckler are among those also vying for a roster spot. If Luciano doesn’t secure a major league role out of camp, he could begin the season in Triple-A, where he would get everyday reps to continue developing as an outfielder.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his role, Luciano remains focused on improving and letting his performance dictate his future. “My mental process for this is that I need to do what I need to do,” Luciano said. “They will choose the best player that will help the team, and the only thing I can do is control my performance and continue to develop myself.”

The Giants remain hopeful that Luciano can rediscover his power and become the offensive force they envisioned when they signed him as a top international prospect. With a fresh mindset and a new position, Luciano has a chance to carve out a meaningful role in 2025.