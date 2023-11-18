Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.9 million in order to avoid arbitration.

The San Francisco Giants' offseason so far has been highlighted by the firing of Gabe Kapler and the hiring of Bob Melvin as their next skipper. On Friday though, the ball club made an important move for 2024. Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski agreed to a $7.9 million deal for the 2024 season, as reported by Mark Feinsand.

Yastrzemski inked a deal last fall of just over $6 million in order to avoid arbitration and it's a similar situation this time around. The 33-year-old has spent his entire big league career with the Giants, initially coming up in 2019. He was impressive from the jump, hitting .272 that year in 107 games while smacking 21 home runs.

The last couple of seasons have been a bit disappointing for Yaz though, slashing just .233 in 2023 with 15 long balls. But, he did miss time due to injuries. Yastrzemski does play all over the outfield for San Francisco and has proven to be a pretty consistent player on both sides of the ball during his time in the Majors.

San Francisco has six arbitration-eligible players but for now, Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater are the only ones who signed new deals. LaMonte Wade Jr., Thairo Estrada, J.D. Davis, and Tyler Rogers were all tendered, though. If any of them were non-tendered, they would've become free agents. The club can negotiate new deals with all four.

The Giants have an interesting winter ahead. They're seen as one of the teams in the mix for Shohei Ohtani, who would certainly change the entire look of this roster in a hurry.