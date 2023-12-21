Giants minor league pitcher was robbed at gunpoint but still managed to throw bullpen.

It's not every day a minor leaguer makes headlines, but San Francisco Giants pitcher, Dylan Cumming, is a different breed. Well, it's not really his fault though, as the prospect pitcher was reportedly robbed at gunpoint. However, he's okay as he attended a bullpen session immediately after the incident.

Cumming was grabbing some breakfast at a McDonald's when someone stole his car, phone, and wallet at gunpoint, according to Ben Brewster of Tread Athletics. The Giants' minor league pitcher simply asked police for a ride to the Tread facility so he could attend practice.

“One of our MiLB pitchers recently went to McDonalds for breakfast (smh) and had his car, phone, and wallet stolen at gunpoint. After filing a report, the cops asked if he needed a ride anywhere. He said he needed a ride to Tread, he was late for his bullpen slot. No excuses.”

Dylan Cumming himself confirmed exactly what happened by stating, “Can confirm. Cars are temporary, gains last a lifetime.” At the very least, Cumming doesn't seem too rattled by the incident whatsoever. Luckily, nothing serious happened to the Giants' prospect pitcher, as it could have been a lot worse.

Clearly, Cumming has nerves of steel. I mean, who else would be able to calmly ask for a ride to practice after getting robbed at gunpoint? Maybe that's why he's a pitcher. The Giants might have to consider promoting him to the big leagues for high pressure situations.

Jokes aside, we're just glad Dylan Cumming is okay. Hopefully, he can get a new car, phone, and wallet sooner, rather than later. Maybe the Giants will pitch in and help him out.