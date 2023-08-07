The New York Giants are hoping to build off of last year's 9-7 finish, but heading into their Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, the team still has a few injury issues to sort out with their key players — with offensive tackle Evan Neal and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson receiving injury updates that won't fully quell the fans' concerns over the squad's health heading into the season.

On Monday morning, Mika Garafolo of NFL Network reported on the progress of both Neal and Robinson in their recovery from injury. Per Garafolo, the 22-year old right tackle is still in concussion protocol. But on the bright side, Neal will be joining the team in Detroit when they participate in joint practices with the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, A'Shawn Robinson will be coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list today, and he will be joining the Giants' practices soon as well.

Both Robinson and Evan Neal, should their eventual returns to action work according to plan, should play huge roles for the Giants next season. Neal, in particular, will be a player of interest to many fans, as he entered the league last season with an elite prospect pedigree. The Giants, after all, drafted him seventh overall.

However, Neal never really got into a groove during his rookie season, as his production wasn't quite what the team expected from a player selected that high in the draft. But approaching Year 2, the 22-year old offensive tackle looked like a candidate to become one of the league's breakout stars. That is before concussion problems derailed what has been an important offseason thus far for the youngster.

Meanwhile, A'Shawn Robinson, the 28-year old defensive tackle, should give the Giants a beefy option on their defensive line. However, Robinson didn't end the 2022 season on a high note. He suffered a torn meniscus in late November, sidelining him for the final seven weeks of last year. Still, the team decided to take a flyer on Robinson, giving him an incentive-laden contract that could pay him as much as $8 million.

The Giants will now be hoping that both Neal and Robinson go back to playing at their best as they put their injuries behind them.