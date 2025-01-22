The New York Giants are trying to fill out their coaching staff for 2025 and they have found an accomplished defensive backs coach on the other side of their building. New York Jets safeties coach and former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel will be taking over the DB room next season.

“The Giants are hiring veteran NFL coach Marquand Manuel as their defensive backs coach, per sources,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday. “Former #Falcons DC spent the last four seasons as the #Jets safeties coach, now stays in New Jersey.”

Manuel is a Miami native who played safety for Steve Spurrier's Florida Gators teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft of the Cincinnati Bengals and went on to play in 116 games with 58 starts. Manuel ultimately played eight seasons for six different teams.

The former safety started as an NFL coach in 2012, working with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Seattle. Manuel followed Quinn to the Falcons and after two seasons as secondary coach became the DV himself. After a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mauel has spent the last four seasons with the Jets.

The Giants defense needs to be better in 2025

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is an offensive coach, so it is no surprise that is where he focuses a lot of his energy. Three seasons ago, with legendary DC Wink Martindale, the defense was at least average. In 2023, Martindale's D was not good at all, ranking in the bottom seven of yards and points allowed. This season, under DC Shane Bowen, the group improved slightly, finishing 21st in points allowed and 24th in yards.

After a disappointing 3-14 campaign, the Giants' owners gave Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen one more shot. Another season with big losses will cost them their jobs.

So, while they work to figure out who their QB is and what the offense will look like next season, hiring a coach liek Marquand Manuel to help bolster the defense is a smart idea.