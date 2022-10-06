Giants, Landon Collins make final decision on reunion

Former All-Pro safety Landon Collins recently visited the New York Giants, one of his former teams, and it turns out he’s going to join the squad for a second stint, according to Josina Anderson. Collins tells Anderson he’s “heading to London now to be around his new team.”

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan adds that Collins will be on the “practice squad to start.” The assumption is he’ll be called up to the 53-man roster at some point:

The Giants are signing Landon Collins as @JosinaAnderson noted. He's back. Practice squad to start. Linebacker, safety, all over the field. The kind of versatile player that Wink Martindale can deploy in a variety of ways. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 6, 2022

Landon Collins played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Giants after going 33rd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He quickly blossomed into one of the best safeties in the league, earning All-Pro honors in 2016 and going to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016-18.

Collins didn’t get a new deal with the Giants, instead signing a massive six-year contract with Washington. He only lasted three seasons there, though, and he didn’t make the Pro Bowl in any of those seasons. He only appeared in seven games in 2020 and played 13 games last season, recording 81 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The Commanders decided to cut Collins this past offseason, and he had been searching for a new team until now. It jus so happens he’s returning to where it all began for him in the NFL.

New York is 3-1 on the season, which is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for second place in the NFC East behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are dealing with some injury issues, and the hope is Landon Collins will come in and regain that form he had in his first stint with the franchise.

New York is facing the Green Bay Packers in London in Week 5 action.