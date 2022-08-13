Giants legend Victor Cruz drops bold Daniel Jones take ahead of make-or-break 2022 season

2022 is evidently a make-or-break season for New York Giants QB Daniel Jones. It’s the final year of his rookie contract and potentially the last time for him to prove he’s capable of being a starting quarterback at the NFL level.

Well, there is one man who fully believes Jones will get it done this year and he happens to be an absolute legend of this organization. Former wideout Victor Cruz had this to say about Danny Dimes. Via TMZ Sports:

“I think he will be [the guy].”

“I think he has all the tools to do so,” the former NY superstar receiver added. “And I think the Giants put a good enough team around him to see what they got.”

Certainly an interesting take given how poor Jones has been during his time with the Giants. He’s struggled in training camp too and completed just 6 of 10 passes for 69 yards in the team’s preseason opener.

In fairness though, Jones did miss the final six games of last season with a neck injury. Nevertheless, he has to come through and prove that New York should keep him around past 22′.

Honestly, his best campaign was Year 1, throwing for 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In the two seasons since combined, he’s yet to throw for that many TDs. It’s clearly been a downward spiral for Jones in a Giants uniform. With some intriguing weapons around him and Saquon Barkley also looking to bounce back this year, hopefully, the duo can show out and give New York fans something to cheer about.