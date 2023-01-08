By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

For the New York Giants, Week 18 is meaningless for a good reason. They are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and have locked themselves into the sixth seed. After speculation over whether Daniel Jones will play in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles, we finally have our answer.

The Giants will start Davis Webb at quarterback for their 2022 regular-season finale and slate Tyrod Taylor as the backup, according to ESPN. The move was first reported by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. This gives Jones the week off after a spectacular Week 17 performance that clinched the Giants’ playoff berth.

Webb was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Giants but bounced around the league before returning to New York last offseason. It will be his first career NFL start.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will get Jalen Hurts back in action as they look to secure the top seed in the NFC playoff picture. They can do so with a win over the Giants, which should be very easy to come by. Philadelphia fans may still be at least a little on edge, though, as many may remember when a Minnesota Vikings quarterback named Joe Webb (no relation to Davis) beat the Eagles late in the season at Lincoln Financial Field with playoff implications on the line in 2010.

The quarterback’s names and scenarios for their first start are purely coincidental, though. The Eagles, who beat the Giants 48-22 in Week 14 and actually have something to play for on Sunday, should be able to come out on top.