Giants makes intriguing roster decision with Darius Slayton amid trade talks

The New York Giants have been looking to trade Darius Slayton as roster cuts near. Slayton has shown a lot of potential throughout the start of his career with the Giants, but was largely phased out of the offense last season with the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to the offense.

Despite that, the Giants have not moved Slayton off their roster with less than three hours to go until their roster needs to be at the 53-man limit. Even if Slayton doesn’t get traded, it was widely expected he would get released and not be a part of the final roster. Instead, Slayton appears to have survived the first round of Giants cuts on the day, leaving fans to wonder what the team’s plan is with him.

Most notably here: WR Darius Slayton remains on the roster. Again, no hard deadline to trade/cut him. Only 3 safeties, and one is rookie Dane Belton who is coming back from a broken collarbone https://t.co/4dPqnGyK8O — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 30, 2022

As mentioned above, there isn’t a deadline for Slayton to be traded (although there is obviously one for him to be released or not on the roster) but it’s interesting that he’s still with the team as the day progresses. This could suggest the Giants are working on a trade for Slayton, or conversely, they are struggling to find suitors and are holding out hope someone will emerge at the last second looking for wide receiver help.

Chances are Slayton won’t be on New York’s roster by the end of the day, but it’s interesting to see the Giants haven’t moved him just yet. This could be a good sign or a bad sign depending on which way Giants’ fans look at it, but there may be a miniscule chance Slayton sticks around in New York considering he hasn’t been moved yet.