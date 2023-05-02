Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Giants are building a strong foundation for the future. As they add talent, they also have to keep the key guys they have. The team made an obvious decision to keep star offensive lineman Andrew Thomas through the 2024 season.

The Giants officially announced on the morning of the deadline that they picked up the option for their star offensive tackle. Thomas emerged as one of the very best tackles in the whole NFL and was named to the All-Pro Second Team.

Across 16 games in 2022, Andrew Thomas was called for only one penalty despite playing a career-high in snaps. His emergence and skill as both a pass and run blocker helped Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley put together very solid campaigns and had a strong performance in the Giants’ playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings. Following that win, Jones explained what makes Thomas so special.

“I’ve always had a lot of confidence in Andrew,” the Giants quarterback said in January. “I think he’s been rock solid. Like anybody playing that position early on, there’s some things you gotta learn. But I think he learned them quickly. There’s no one playing at a higher level right now at that position in the league. Huge credit to him. He’s an unbelievable player. If you saw how he works and how approaches every day, you wouldn’t be surprised.”

While the Giants still have to agree to a contract with Barkley so that Thomas can keep blocking for one of the best running backs in the league, keeping the star tackle is a no-brainer.