The New York Giants re-signed a long-time starter by bringing back cornerback Adoree Jackson on a one-year deal. He's spent the last three seasons with the franchise although he said in the past that he didn't feel he was a great fit in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's system. After waiting months for his phone to ring via free agency, the eight-year veteran returns for his fourth season in Giants' dark blue.

After what he felt was a tough 2023 season, Jackson spoke to the media and still spoke glowingly about the organization after his last contract expired.

“I want to win a Super Bowl, and I know the Giants are capable of winning because we saw [in the 2022 playoff run] that it was a possibility,” Jackson said. “It boils down to the pieces and the staff being on the same page and doing the right thing to help us get there.”

Jackson figures to be the No. 1 cornerback alongside 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks and 2024 third-rounder Dru Phillips in the slot.

How Adoree Jackson's re-signing affects the Giants' defense

The Giants have been talking internally about fixing issues at the cornerback position for some time. Restructuring LT Andrew Thomas' contract freed up about $18 million in cap space.

General manager Joe Schoen continues to search for ways to get better at cornerback, per Jordan Raanan from ESPN.

“That's an important position when we're making these trade calls or depth calls with other organizations. If you called every team, 32 out of 32 would probably say they are looking for depth at corner,” Schoen said. “It's a difficult position to find. We're always going to look to upgrade across the entire roster. But that position in particular, one or two injuries away. There's not a lot of teams that have three good corners on their roster as you really look through it. Again, like I said, every position we'll continue to look to upgrade if we can.”

Jackson has displaced Nick McCloud, though he still figures to play a lot as the team's first cornerback off the bench. The 26-year-old has been with the Giants for the last two seasons after joining the team as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Jackson was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He began his career with the Tennessee Titans. The team exercised his fifth-year option before the 2020 season but decided to release him before his fifth season began. He eventually signed a three-year, $39M contract with the Giants. New York opted to allow his contract to expire this past offseason.

Jackson and the Giants kick off the season with a Week 1 home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST.