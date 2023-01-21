The night before the biggest playoff game the New York Giants have played since 2011, the team reportedly had no running water.The Giants team hotel in Center City was without water on Friday night, sources told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, due to a busted pipe.

“No showers this morning,” Raanan tweeted. “They’re working on fixing it.”

It’s quite the story before the Giants head to Lincoln Financial Field against the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles in front of what will undoubtedly be a raucous crowd when the game kicks off at 8:15 EST.

Brian Daboll’s team will probably spend the day agitated after their morning started with no running water, and this will likely only add to the intensity associated with the NFC East’s most passionate rivalry.

It will be tough sledding for the Giants as it is, with a healthy Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts and All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson both off the injury report and expected to play on Saturday night.

The Eagles went 2-0 against the Giants this season, including a 22-16 win in the regular season finale in Week 18.

The Giants turned their team around after five straight losing seasons in Daboll’s first season at the helm, and the team is coming off a thrilling 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.

They’ll be in for another gruelling game against the 14-3 Eagles, who locked up the NFC title and had a bye last week. The Eagles clinched a playoff berth when they beat the Giants 48-22 on Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants will be looking to avenge two losses to Philadelphia this season and advance to their first NFC Championship game since they won the Super Bowl with Eli Manning at the helm in 2011.