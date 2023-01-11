The New York Giants appear to be looking for additional help on offense, as they have reportedly worked out some players Tuesday including a pair of veteran wide receivers in Adam Humphries and James Washington (Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN).

Humphries has yet to see action in the 2022 NFL season. The last time he appeared on the field was in the 2021 NFL campaign when he was still part of the Washington Commanders. That year, he appeared in 17 games (11 starts) and collected 383 receiving yards with zero touchdowns on 41 receptions and 62 targets for a 66.1 percent catch rate.

Washington, on the other hand, spent most of the 2022 NFL season on injured reserve and played only two games for the Dallas Cowboys before being released by the team earlier this month. Washington appeared in just 15 offensive snaps for the Cowboys and got targeted only once. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.18 million with Dallas back in March 2022.

The Giants’ passing attack is led by quarterback Daniel Jones, though, the team leans more on the legs of Saquon Barkley for yardage. They finished the regular season eighth in the NFL in rush play percentage and only 26th with 185.7 passing yards per game. That being said, there’s an opportunity for Jones to come up with a big performance versus the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday, considering the fact that the Vikes were second-worst against the pass in the regular season.