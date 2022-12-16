By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

The New York Giants could end up being without Richie James for their Week 15 road matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants released their final injury report for Week 15 on Friday, and they officially listed James as questionable due to a concussion.

James took on a hard helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Marcus Epps in the late stages of the Giants’ Week 14 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The fourth-year wide receiver hauled in a 19-yard touchdown on the play, and he was slow to get up after the hit.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed during his press conference on Monday that James did indeed suffer a concussion against the Eagles, and the wideout was entered into the concussion protocol.

After being sidelined from the Giants’ practice on Wednesday, James made his return to practice on Thursday, where he was a limited participant throughout the session. The versatile wideout wound up being a full participant in practice on Friday.

For now, James will need to clear the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol in order to receive the green light to take part in the Giants’ divisional contest against Washington.

James heads into Week 15 ranking at second on the team in both receptions (38) and receiving yards (361).