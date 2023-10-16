All season long, the New York Giants' offensive line has been the subject of criticism from fans. A lot of the criticism is warranted: they've failed to give Daniel Jones time in the pocket to succeed. However, it's also worth noting that most of their offensive line is also injured. Against the Bills, though, New York might have found a savior: Justin Pugh.

Pugh, a former first-round pick of the Giants before landing in Arizona, rejoined the team as part of the practice squad this season. The veteran offensive lineman was elevated on short notice, prompting his hilarious quote on Sunday Night Football. What's more impressive, though, is Pugh bringing some sense of stability on the Giants offensive line.

With that in mind, Art Stapleton noted the conundrum that the Giants face with Justin Pugh. After his solid performance last season, New York cannot afford to keep him on the practice squad. Either they sign him to the actual roster… or let him walk for next to nothing.

“Giants are going to have to face reality with Justin Pugh. Sending him back to the practice squad after last night can't happen. Sense I get is Pugh's going to garner interest from around the league, and I'd be very surprised if he goes through another week at $20K. Sign him.”

The Giants aren't the only team that has offensive line problems. Plenty of other teams are dealing with issues with their linemen, including contending teams. Pugh's solid outing last night likely put him on other teams' radars. If they want to retain Pugh on the roster, they'll need to act fast and negotiate a new contract with him ASAP.