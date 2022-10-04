Odell Beckham Jr. rumors swirl after the receiver hangs out with Giants players

Are they New York Giants planning to reunite with former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Well, some believe that could be the case after OBJ was spotted in the team’s facility on Monday morning.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham did a little visit in the Giants’ building. What made it more interesting was the fact that it was on the same day his former New York teammate Landon Collins worked out with the franchise.

I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the #Giants, etc……. Same day as former #Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team. This will be fun. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 4, 2022

Sure enough, the turn of events had the Giants faithful talking, especially considering the history of the team with the wideout. For those not in the know, New York traded OBJ to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 amid controversies about their partnership.

Odell Beckham Jr. is also currently a free agent as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. With that said, it’s not impossible for him to pave his way back to New York where his professional career started.

Interestingly, as Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported, Beckham did not actually meet with Giants officials to discuss the possibility of signing with them and returning to his old stomping ground. OBJ was simply in the building to hang out with some of the players he’s friends with.

Howe noted that there is “nothing happening at the moment between Beckham and the Giants” before adding that the Super Bowl champ isn’t expected to be cleared until November anyway.

Odell Beckham Jr. was hanging out with some Giants players today, but he was not meeting with the actual team, according to a source. Nothing happening at the moment between Beckham and the Giants. Beckham isn't expected to be cleared to play until at least November. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 4, 2022

Of course that does not mean the OBJ-Giants links have been severed. Just recently, Saquon Barkley admitted he had a call with Beckham before openly recruiting him for a potential New York reunion.

Whether or not Bekcham returns to the Giants remains to be seen, though he would have to make a decision soon as his return to full health gets closer.