Losers of five consecutive games and falling further down the National League wild card standings, the San Francisco Giants made a plethora of roster moves on Wednesday.

The Giants placed catcher Patrick Bailey on the seven-day injured list with a concussion. It appeared that Bailey sustained the head injury in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game, a loss to the Chicago Cubs. Bailey entered the game in the top half of the inning as a pinch hitter and remained in the game for two innings before being removed in the ninth.

Bailey has done the bulk of the catching for the Giants since making his MLB debut on May 19. The 2020 first-round pick has a .694 OPS with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 45 RBIs. He is also among the best defensive catchers in the league and is first in defensive runs prevented according to Baseball Prospectus.

To replace him, the Giants recalled catcher Joey Bart from Triple-A Sacramento. Bart was once San Francisco's top prospect after the Giants took him with the second overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his debut two years later in August 2020 but has not panned out so far in the big leagues.

Bart has a .223 career average in 158 games across four different seasons. He has 84 plate appearances with the Giants in 2023, hitting .231 with five doubles and eight runs scored. He last played in the MLB on May 17.

The Giants entered Wednesday's action two games out of a playoff spot with three teams separating them and the final spot in the NL wild card standings. San Francisco also recalled outfielder Luis Matos and optioned Wade Meckler to the minors.