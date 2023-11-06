Sean Manaea is opting out of his contract with the Giants, while the team is picking up Alex Cobb's option for 2024.

The San Francisco Giants got some big updates to their starting rotation heading into free agency when it comes to Sean Manaea and Alex Cobb.

When it comes to Sean Manaea, he has decided to opt out of his $12.5 million contract with the Giants, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Regarding Alex Cobb, the Giants are planning to pick up his $10 million option for next season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. So the Giants have Cobb locked in, but Manaea may be on the way out.

Manaea did not rule out a return, and said he would be happy to play for Bob Melvin with the Giants, a manager he has experience with from their days with the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres.

“He's the best!” Manaea said, regarding Bob Melvin, via Baggarly. “Very happy when he came over. And who knows what happens, but I'm excited for what's to come.”

The 2023 season was a bit of a bounce back for Manaea with the Giants. He pitched to a 4.44 ERA after putting up a 4.96 ERA with the San Diego Padres in 2022, according to Baseball Reference.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants bring back Manaea, he seemed to have some success under their system. It would make sense for him to return and try to improve more in the 2024 season.

The Giants missed the playoffs last year, but it was not due to their pitching. It will be worth monitoring their offseason moves to see if they can put together a competitive roster.