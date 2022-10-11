Giants turn to Astros for next general manager hire ahead of huge offseason

The San Francisco Giants lost their general manager back in August. Now, as the MLB postseason gets underway, they have found their replacement.

The Giants have hired Pete Putila as their new general manager, the team announced. He had previously been an assistant general manager with the Houston Astros.

“We’re all excited to have Pete joining our Baseball Operations leadership team”, said Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi. “Pete has a stellar reputation in the industry as a creative thinker and strong collaborator, and we view him as a seamless fit with our culture of embracing a growth mindset on and off the field.”

Putila spent 12 years in the Astros organization. His role as assistant general manager lasted three years, and the new Giants GM had a hand in all aspects of baseball operations.

The Astros made the postseason every year Putila was an assistant general manager. They reached the 2020 American League Championship and the 2021 World Series during that time, losing both.

He joined the Astros in 2011 as an intern in the baseball operations department. The new Giants general manager earned a full-time role with the club later that year.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity and I look forward to collaborating with Farhan and the leadership team,” said Putila. “I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

The new Giants general manager will report directly to Zaidi. He replaces the departed Scott Harris, who left in September to become the President of Baseball Operations for the Detroit Tigers.