Double plays are a rather common occurrence in baseball today. When a runner is on first base, teams usually find a way to get both runners up. That often involves a ground ball that goes straight to the infielder. There are definitely unique ways of getting a double play that don't involve the first baseman. However, on Sunday night, the San Francisco Giants pulled out an odd double play against the Atlanta Braves. Just… take a look.

Yes, you watched that play. That is a 3-1-4-2 double play. The Giants' 1B J.D Davis fielded the ball near the mound, then proceeded to toss it to the reliever Scott Alexander. Alexander then gave the ball to 2B Thairo Estrada, who got the out at first base. However, after seeing Orlando Arcia sprinting down the base paths, Estrada fired a bullet to catcher Patrick Bailey. Bailey was able to make the tag, taking out all of the base runners in one swoop.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

How often does a 3-1-4-2 double play happen? Well, according to Sarah Slangs' research with Elias Sports Bureau, almost never! In fact, this exact sequence of events has not happened in the integration era, which started in 1961. Wow.

“about that double play in Braves/Giants… it was the 1st double play in the expansion era (since 1961) that went exactly 3-1-4-2 (with no other fielders involved) h/t @EliasSports”

The Giants were able to hold off the streaking Braves on Sunday to prevent the sweep from happen. The win kept San Francisco's playoff hopes alive. A division title is out of reach now, but the team is looking to snag one of the Wild Card spots that's still up for grabs. A win against the top team in the National League will definitely help their confidence down the line.