Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera

The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds.

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s a historic feat only three players before Pujols have achieved, and the Giants took notice.

During the game in Arizona, the scoreboard showed Pujols’s historic round tripper. Cameras for San Francisco’s broadcast of the game caught Giants players Brandon Crawford, JD Davis, Wilmer Flores, and Evan Longoria watching as Pujols made his way around the bases.

Craw, J.D., Wilmer and Longo watch Albert Pujols' 700th home run on the scoreboard in Arizona pic.twitter.com/934qJ8WVYm — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 24, 2022

At the time, San Francisco held a 5-2 lead over the Diamondbacks. At the time of this writing, the Diamondbacks stormed back and they tied the game 5-5 in the top of the seventh.

This is not the first time this season the Giants were in someway linked to a landmark moment with Pujols. In May, the Cardinals legend made his first career pitching appearance against San Francisco.

The future Hall of Famer took the mound for the Cardinals in a 15-6 victory over the Giants. Pujols had a 13-run lead to work with in the top of the ninth inning.

The Giants also utilized a position player on the mound in the form of outfielder Luis Gonzalez. In fact, Gonzlaez hit a home run off Pujols in his inning of work.

The Giants players can hardly be blamed for taking a peak at the scoreboard given the momentous occasion. It is not every day a living legend accomplishes a milestone so few have accomplished in the 100+ year history of Major League Baseball.