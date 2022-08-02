Giants’ surprising trade decisions for Carlos Rodon, Joc Pederson

The San Francisco Giants decided to play out the rest of the 2022 MLB season with Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson on the team despite both players getting discussed in numerous trade rumors prior to Tuesday’s deadline, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

Both Rodon and Pederson garnered significant trade attention in part because both of them are eligible to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2022 MLB season. For Rodon, he can use his opt-out option in the winter, as he has already pitched over 110.0 innings. According to his Spotrac profile, Rodon player opt-out is available “contingent on pitching at least 110 innings, vested.”

As for Pederson, his trade value might have also gotten a hit when he suffered a head injury recently which landed him on a seven-day concussion list. On the season, Pederson is slashing .242/.319/.492, while also maintaining a .811 OPS –currently fourth-best in his career overall. He has become a reliable bat for the Giants and a likable personality even though he came from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Prior to the MLB trade deadline, Rodon, on the other hand, had been linked to the Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

With Pederson and Rodon still in tow and the trade rumors behind them, they can focus more now on helping the Giants find a way to the postseason. The Dodgers have seemingly the National League West division in the bag, but the Giants are only just 4.5 games back of the second wild-card spot in the National League that is currently occupied by another division rival in the San Diego Padres.

After an ugly start to the second half of the 2022 MLB season during which they lost seven games in a row, the Giants have regained some stability, having gone 3-2 in five games since.