New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal recently made a series of embarrassing remarks about his team's fanbase after they booed New York during their 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Neal was thoroughly decimated by Seattle's defensive front during the game, and afterwards, he called out the angry Giants fans, referring to them as “sheep” and mocking fans who might support themselves by “[flipping] hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere,” per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

Now, star running back Saquon Barkley is getting candid about the ugly comments, for which Evan Neal has since apologized.

“The advice I would give to him and any other teammate is: Never pick a battle with the fans,” said Barkley, per SNYtv. “You're never gonna win that one. They've been here before us, and they're gonna be here after us. That's just the truth.”

Barkley's comments give some much needed perspective to the situation, which occurs in the midst of what has been a disastrous opening to the 2023 campaign for the Giants. Although expectations were sky-high for the team entering 2023, the Giants currently sit at 1-3, with all three losses occurring in blowout fashion.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Neal and his offensive line teammates have been the biggest issue so far. New York allowed an incomprehensible 11 sacks on Monday night against the Seahawks, allowing the Seattle defense to relentlessly pressure quarterback Daniel Jones and force him into several backbreaking mistakes.

The Giants will look to put their woes behind them and improve to 2-3 when they next take the field against the Miami Dolphins on October 8.