There was a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Tuesday that the New York Giants looked to find a potential trade for Saquon Barkley and could not find a suitor, and that Barkley wanted a contract that pays in the range of $15 to $16 million per year. A Giants fan account posted that nugget on Twitter, and Barkley had a simple response to the Tweet.

🧢🧢🧢 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 25, 2023

If you think you have seen this story before, it is because Saquon Barkley has responded to reports earlier in the offseason with the “cap” emojis.

Barkley responded to a prior report from Florio that claimed Barkley was offered a deal worth $13 million per year that would have given him $26 million guaranteed over the first two years of the deal.

Of course, Barkley and the Giants were not able to agree to a long-term deal ahead of the July 17 deadline for franchise tagged players. Despite that, Barkley agreed to sign a one-year deal with the team and report to training camp.

The deal that Barkley signed for the 2023 season gives him the opportunity to earn up to $11 million for the season. The $10.1 million from the franchise tag is still guaranteed, while the rest of the money can be made through incentives.

It will be interesting to see how Barkley performs this season, and if it will be his last season with the Giants. Many seem to believe that due to the contentious negotiations with the Giants, but the team could simply use the franchise tag again next offseason.