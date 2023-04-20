Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen gave his annual pre-draft press conference, and he was asked about the status of a long-term contract with running back Saquon Barkley.

“Nothing’s changed since we talked at the owners’ meetings,” Joe Schoen said of negotiations with Barkley, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

Schoen used the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley just before the deadline. Just a few minutes before using the franchise tag on Barkley, Schoen and the Giants agreed to a long-term contract with quarterback Daniel Jones. If they were not able to agree to a long-term contract with Daniel Jones, the Giants likely would have used the franchise tag on him, and would have let Barkley hit free agency.

Schoen also spoke on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who broke out as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL in 2022.

“Dialogue’s good there,” Schoen said of negotiations with Lawrence, via Siciliano. “We’ve had good conversations with Dester’s representatives.”

Dexter Lawrence’s final year of his rookie contract is coming up in 2023, and it would be surprising if the Giants did not agree to an extension with him this offseason. He is arguably the best player on the team.

Based on Schoen’s comments, negotiations are going better with Lawrence, as opposed to with Barkley. The comments indicate talks are pretty much non-existent. Barkley has until the middle of July to agree to a long-term deal with the Giants, or he would be forced to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag, which pays him just about $10.1 million.