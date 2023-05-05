Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Dexter Lawrence has secured a $90 million bag from the New York Giants. With his contract now in place, Lawrence is hoping the Giants get a similar extension done with running back Saquon Barkley.

Lawrence said that Barkley will, “get what he deserves,” when it comes to his next contract, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The defensive lineman has always admired Barkley and thinks he’s a crucial piece of the Giants’ success.

“He’s a great player. He’s a great leader for us,” Lawrence said of Barkley. “One of the top players on the team. I’m excited to see what’s up for him.”

With both sides unable to come to an agreement, New York put the franchise tag on Barkley. Barkley has yet to sign the $10.1 million tag, putting his Giants’ future in question.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Giants have been the only NFL team Barkley has known since they drafted him second overall in 2018. Over his five year career, Barkley has rushed for 4,249 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has gained another 1,820 yards through the air, scoring eight touchdowns and earning two Pro Bowl nominations in the process.

But for all his success, Barkley has struggled to stay fully healthy throughout his time in New York. With running back seemingly having shorter shelf lives than other positions, the Giants haven’t yet been able to guarantee major money.

Dexter Lawrence believes their stance should change. His future in New York has been made much clearer following his $90 million extension. He’s hoping Saquon Barkley stays with him. As a leader of the Giants, Lawrence is hoping Barkley is paid like one.