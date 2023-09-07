New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley did not get the long-term contract that he was hoping to get this offseason, and will play on a one-year deal worth $10.1 million with potentially $900,000 in incentives. Barkley said his focus is only on the season ahead with the Dallas Cowboys visiting on Sunday Night Football.

“I think I would be doing a disservice to myself to get too caught up in my future and worrying about what's going to happen and being a Giant for life,” Saquon Barkley said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I've got to live in the moment, I've got to live in the now and… let the rest take care of itself.”

Barkley and the Giants will not be able to negotiate a long-term deal until after the 2023 season, so it will be on Barkley to put up another strong season. The Giants and general manager Joe Schoen could place the franchise tag on Barkley again next offseason, but that could be an interesting decision with safety Xavier McKinney scheduled to be a free agent as well.

It will be interesting to see how Barkley fares this season. The Giants are trying to build on a trip to the playoffs last season. It will be interesting to see what Joe Schoen decides to do with Barkley and Xavier McKinney when next offseason comes around. For now, it will be about performing on the field and proving their worth for both Barkley and McKinney.

It starts on Sunday at home against the Cowboys.