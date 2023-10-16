The New York Giants were surprisingly competitive against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football, but when all was said and done, they ended up with another loss to their name, with the final score settling in at 14-9. A mind-boggling sequence at the end of the first half almost certainly cost the Giants this game, and Saquon Barkley placed the blame on himself for how the situation played out.

The Giants had the ball on the Bills one-yard line with 14 seconds left in the first half, and no timeouts. Already up 6-0, New York had a great shot to take a stranglehold on this game, but instead, they opted to hand the ball off to Barkley, who was stuffed at the line. Without any timeouts, the Giants couldn't get back to the line quick enough to spike the ball to stop the clock. There's no doubt this was awful clock management from the Giants, but Barkley believes he should have found his way into the end zone.

“We got to find a way to come up with points here. I put that on me. Everyone’s frustrated with losing.” – Saquon Barkley, ESPN

Barkley is probably the only person who will blame himself for not scoring here, as the offensive line failed to block anyone on this play, and he should have never gotten the ball in the first place. As a superstar running back, though, Barkley clearly expects better of himself, which is admitable given how things have gone for the Giants so far this season. The Giants threw away a golden opportunity to pull off a massive upset here, and they will look to get back in the win column in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders.