Saquon Barkley reveals NSFW motivation from Daniel Jones before huge run vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants might’ve lost their first game of the season on Monday night to the Dallas Cowboys, but it was another banner day for running back Saquon Barkley, who is silencing all of his doubters so far.

Barkley had a bit of motivation on his biggest run of the contest, taking it 36 yards to the house after quarterback Daniel Jones gave him some NSFW advice.

Via Dan Duggan:

Saquon said before his 36-yard TD run against Dallas Daniel Jones told him, "Hit that motherfucker." Saquon had failed to hit that … type of run earlier in the game, but he complied after the pep talk from his QB. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 29, 2022

You love to see it. It’s not like Saquon Barkley needs any more fuel right now, but his QB1 is clearly pumped to see the RB wreaking havoc. New York ended up losing by a lone touchdown, 23-16, failing to provide Jones with much coverage. He was sacked five times and completed just 20 of 37 passes.

As for Barkley, well, he showed out. The 25-year-old rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries, of course including the touchdown. He’s currently second in the NFL behind only Nick Chubb with 317 yards on the ground.

It’s crazy how much hate Barkley faced before the campaign. Lots of critics were writing him off, but it just took Saquon Barkley getting healthy to really find his best again. We all know what the ex-Penn State star is capable of. He just needed to get his confidence back.

Next up for the Giants is the Chicago Bears on Sunday as they search for their third win of the year. Hopefully, Saquon can continue to rip apart opposing defenses and stake his claim as one of the best backs in the NFL once again.