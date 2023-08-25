Much of the New York Giants offseason was spent figuring out their contract situation with running back Saquon Barkley. Even when both sides were seeing eye-to-eye, Barkley didn't take his off of the prize.

Barkley attended all 19 of New York's training camp practices, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. While other veterans got rest days, Barkley declined and instead used the preseason games as a way to recharge.

Appearing in all 19 practices shows both Barkley's dedication to this franchise as well as his overall improving health. Even though he wasn't receiving the contract he wanted, Barkley still went to practice. Even if he leaves the franchise after this year, Barkley still ensured he was ingrained in the team while he was still on the roster.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Health hasn't been the most guaranteed thing for Barkley throughout his NFL career. Last season was the first time he appeared in 16+ games since his rookie season. Between the workload his past campaign and now training camp, Barkley looks the healthiest he has in a while during his time with the Giants.

New York got their running back to stay by adding an extra $2 million to his franchise tag as a signing bonus and offering some incentives. That compromise put both team and player and the same page entering the upcoming season.

What Saquon Barkley's future holds past this season is beyond the Giants or anyone's guess. But for now, after a successful and gritty training camp, Barkley is ready to run it back at least one more time in New York with his eyes on returning to the postseason.