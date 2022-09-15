Saquon Barkley’s monster Week 1 Giants effort draws epic shout-out from Odell Beckham Jr.

Saquon Barkley excited the entire New York Giants fanbase with his monster, 194-scrimmage yard effort in his team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Barkley looked healthy and explosive, two traits he hasn’t fully exhibited since his special rookie season.

But Giants fans weren’t the only ones who were hyped to see Barkley running with a purpose. Barkley’s former teammate and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was also pleased to see the Pro Bowl running back looking like his vintage self. Beckham took to Twitter Thursday, sending an epic shout-out Barkley’s way.

I can’t lie to yalll it feeel good to see @saquon get to do what he does… one of the best to ever put on cleats, seen it wit my own eyes no capppp… Don’t @ me — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 15, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. said that it feels “good to see Saquon Barkley get to do what he does.” Beckham then fired off a take that will surely get everyone’s attention, saying that the Giants halfback is “one of the best to ever put on cleats.”

However, if anyone would know that, it’s Beckham. He spent two seasons as Barkley’s teammate, one of which came during the Penn State product’s standout rookie campaign.

Saquon Barkley truly did look like one of the best to ever put on cleats that year, as he ran for 1,307 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns, adding an additional 721 receiving yards and four scores through the air.

All the while, Beckham had a front row seat to witness the greatness. The star receiver is probably hoping he gets an opportunity to show his own greatness soon, as he has yet to be signed by a team amid his recovery from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, he’ll get to enjoy watching his former teammate, Saquon Barkley, do what he does.