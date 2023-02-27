Sean Manaea is beginning a new chapter of his career in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, and it appears that he is off to a good start with his new team in spring training.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Manaea’s velocity has significantly improved compared to how he fared in the previous spring training when he was still with the San Diego Padres.

“Sean Manaea said he was 93-96 mph in his two innings today. He was 88-90 at the start of last spring. Said he can feel a difference after working out at Driveline in the offseason.”

Sean Manaea has been one of the most notable pickups in the offseason by the Giants, who signed him to a two-year deal worth $25 million that comes with an opt-out after the 2023 MLB campaign. Last season with the Padres, Manaea went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 1.297 WHIP in 28 starts. It was far from the best season of his career, as further evidenced by a 4.53 FIP and a 75 ERA+.

The Giants are hoping that Sean Manaea will rebound right away from that lackluster campaign with the Padres. While it doesn’t seem likely that Manaea will completely cover the void left by Carlos Rodon, he could provide stability for San Francisco’s pitching staff. In 2022, the Giants finished third overall in the majors with a starters’ fWAR of 17.2 and No. 1 in starters’ ERA (3.10).

In two innings Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, Sean Manaea allowed an earned run on three hits and struck out two batters in a 7-6 victory.