The Giants make their blockbuster acquisition official amid the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani lovefest.

Shohei Ohtani is one those rare free agents that would make an MLB team do whatever it takes just to secure his services. After all, Ohtani is one of a kind, as he is elite both at the plate and on the mound. Thus, it certainly was disappointing to the team that lost out in the Ohtani sweepstakes, especially the San Francisco Giants, to hear that the 29-year old Japanese international will be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants' world, however, does not stop even if the sight of Ohtani in a Dodgers uniform would make their collective stomach churn. Life goes on for a San Francisco franchise that intends to contend in 2024, and to that end, they have finally made the signing of Korean Baseball Organization star Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million deal final — on the same day Ohtani is introduced as a Dodgers player, no less.

The #SFGiants and OF Jung Hoo Lee have agreed to terms on a six-year Major League contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/9P5bdtwTR4 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) December 15, 2023

It was two days ago when news of the Giants' acquisition of Jung Hoo Lee made the rounds. This was, perhaps, one of the moves the Giants had in their back pocket in the event that Shohei Ohtani chose another team in free agency. Lee is a 25-year old centerfielder who tallied an impressive slash line of .340/.407/.491 across seven seasons in the KBO League, and he profiles as someone with elite contact skills at the plate.

He is projected by Fangraphs to put up a season with 2.7 WAR in 2024, which is not too shabby for someone who's set to make around $18.83 million for the next few years. He is only 25 as well, so he should have plenty of room to grow.

Alas, as talented as Jung Hoo Lee might be, he is no Shohei Ohtani. The Giants certainly had a chance to secure Ohtani's services, as the Japanese international's camp proposed the same deal he received from the Dodgers to the San Francisco contingent. But in the end, despite Buster Posey's best pitch, Ohtani chose to remain in Los Angeles, but traded his red Angels digs for Dodger blue.

The Giants could face Ohtani as many as 13 times next season, which is one of the disadvantages of being in the same division as the powerhouse Dodgers.