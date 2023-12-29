A two-time Super Bowl champion will be ending his NFL career with the Giants.

Corey Webster spent his entire career with the New York Giants, helping the team win two Super Bowls. With Webster now ready to step away from the NFL, doing so with the Giants only made sense.

The cornerback has signed a one-day contract to retire with New York, the team announced. In their announcement, Webster earned a honorable message from the Giants organization.

“Once a Giant, always a Giant,” Webster's retirement announcement read.

The now retired Webster agreed with the sentiment and said his heart was always with the Giants. As he walks away, he's glad he is doing so with New York, via team reporter Matt Clark.

“I never wanted to play anywhere else,” Webster said.

Webster was drafted in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft by New York. While he struggled initially as a rookie, the cornerback came alive in the postseason. He sent the Giants to Super Bowl XLII after intercepting what became Brett Favre's final pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Once a Giant, always a Giant. Congrats Corey Webster https://t.co/HdsJv3OJQm pic.twitter.com/Gd076r9L1f — Bob Beers Fanclub (@bobbiebrewski) December 27, 2023

Once in the Super Bowl, Webster deflected a key pass from Tom Brady to Randy Moss that helped secure a New York victory. With a 17-14 win, the G-Men not only won the Super Bowl but ended the New England Patriots undefeated season.

In 2011, the Giants once again found themselves facing off against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Webster played a huge role in getting them there, as he racked up a career-high six interceptions to go along with 17 passes defended. Just like in 2008, New York came out on top over New England, winning 21-17.

Corey Webster appeared in 121 games over his nine-year career with the Giants. He made 375 tackles, 97 passes defended and 20 interceptions. With his stats and Super Bowl titles, Webster certainly left his mark in Giants history.