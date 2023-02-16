The New York Giants will be hoping to bring back both quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley in 2023, but the team knows it won’t be easy to retain both players.

Giants owner John Mary has been heavily involved in the day-to-day activity of the team and understands the unique value that a player like Barkley brings to the team, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Barkley and his team, especially his business manager, are also close with co-owner Steve Tisch.

“I’m certainly conscious of [Barkley’s star power], but I don’t think it’s a major factor in personnel decisions,” Mara told ESPN last year after Barkley was being publicly considered as a trade target. “At the end of the day, put the best possible team on the field and build for the future…Listen, I like him. He’s been a great representative for us.”

Tiki Barber, the former Giants running back who was one of the team’s most recognizable players in the 2000s, believes that the former No. 2 overall pick needs to utilize his star power in contract negotiations this offseason.

“Absolutely, I would [use it in negotiations],” Barber told ESPN. “In fact, it was an argument when my agent used to negotiate with [former Giants GM] Ernie Accorsi: ‘Who are people coming to watch when the Giants have the football? They’re coming to watch Tiki.’ You have to use it. Whether it works or not is another thing.”

Saquon Barkley had another excellent season for the Giants in 2022, rushing for 1,312 yards — the most in his career. He was named to his second Pro Bowl following the regular season.

New York picked up the fifth-year option on Barkley’s contract back in Apr. 2021, and he earned $7.217 million for the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old, has already made it clear he’s not intent on “resetting” the running back market, per ESPN, and the belief is if the two sides meet at $14 million per year, a deal could get done.

It will be intriguing to see if the franchise can lock up its two most important players in Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley this offseason.